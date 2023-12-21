341 sports infrastructure projects under Khelo India Scheme and National Sports Development Fund (NSDF) sanctioned

New Delhi,21st December: For development of interest of the youths of the States towards sports, till date this Ministry has sanctioned 341 sports infrastructure projects across the country under Khelo India Scheme and National Sports Development Fund (NSDF) of this Ministry. In addition, under the Khelo India Scheme, 1000 Khelo India Centres in 679 districts of 36 States/ Union Territories and 32 Khelo India State Centres of Excellence in 31 States/UTs, have been notified. Further, 296 sports academies have also been accredited in 23 States/UTs.

This information was given by Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Shri Anurag Singh Thakur in a written reply to a question asked by Shri Ajay Pratap Singh in Rajya Sabha today.