Department of Commerce supports Trade Promotion Council of India to organize Indus Food

New Delhi,21st December: Trade Promotion Council of India, with the support of the Department of Commerce, is organizing Indus Food from 8th to 10th January 2024 at India Expo Centre, Greater Noida. The event is being considerably scaled-up from its previous edition with the exhibition area being doubled from 30,000 sqm to 60,000 sqm.

Over 2,500 global buyers, 5,000+ domestic buyers and 86+ retail chains would be participating. For the first time, more than 120 foreign exhibitors would be participating in addition to 1050 domestic exhibitors. New categories of Food Processing Machinery, Fresh Fruits & Vegetables and Wine & Spirits have been added.

The event would also feature Knowledge Sessions, an International F & B Standards Conclave, Masterclasses and Innovation Awards for Industry.