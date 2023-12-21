New Delhi: Parliament passes three bills to overhaul criminal justice system. The Rajya Sabha passes three criminal bills — The Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023, The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, 2023 and The Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill, 2023 — replacing the IPC, the CrPC and the Evidence Act.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, “Soul, body and idea of new criminal laws are purely Bharatiya.” Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, “…Various exercises are underway for inter-pillar integration…82 percent of work of integration of various databases has been completed before passage of new criminal law bills. 18 percent will be completed within a year…”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, “Over 70,000 people killed due to terrorism on account of Congress government’s wrong policies.”