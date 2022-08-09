More Personalized, More Convenient: LG Smart TVs Enhance the Prime Video Viewing Experience

New Delhi : A user-friendly hub for content consumption, the modern smart TVs offer access to more movies, series, documentaries and live-streamed events than one can count. The downside to having such a wealth of content options so conveniently available is figuring out what to watch.

To help users discover great, new content, LG continues to streamline and expand the viewing experience on its market-leading smart TVs. The company’s webOS smart TV platform is constantly evolving, growing its capabilities while simultaneously simplifying users’ path to greater viewing enjoyment.

As part of these ongoing efforts, LG’s latest Smart TV models are the first to have an opted-in enhanced Prime Video experience, with easy access to personalized content suggestions available directly from the “Now Streaming” section on the LG TV home screen.

This means watching a favorite show on the global streaming service is as easy as turning on the TV and heading to the “Now Streaming” section using either voice command or the Magic Remote. In addition to watching a movie or show right where they left off, users can browse Prime Video’s content recommendations on screen without having to open the Prime Video app. These recommendations reflect relevant content based on their tastes and viewing history. The TV will show the last two watched titles and a list of personalized content users might enjoy from new shows, movies or live sports.

Pop-up notification

The time and hassle-saving enhancement rolled out globally with a recent software update for LG’s 2021/2022 model Smart TVs. These TV owners will be alerted to the availability of the Prime Video user-experience enhancement by a pop-up notification when launching the Prime Video app and they will be able to opt in or out on the Prime Video settings page.

Opt-in Settings

One of the most popular streaming services on LG TVs worldwide, Prime Video can accommodate any taste or interest with its impressive selection of content. Among its expansive library of movies, TV shows, documentaries and more, are acclaimed Amazon Originals such as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Boys and Tomorrow War, as well as exclusive live sporting events like Thursday Night Football. The service is included with membership to Amazon Prime, see amazon.com/primevideo for details.

The optimized Prime Video experience on LG Smart TVs is representative of Amazon and LG’s continuing commitment to expanding and streamlining the user and viewing experience.