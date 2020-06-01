Monsoon has arrived in Kerala, says India Meteorological Department

New Delhi:The Southwest Monsoon has arrived over #Kerala, exactly on the day it was predicted to hit the coastal state, the India Meteorological Department.

Heavy rain in #Kerala since morning owing to low pressure formed over Arabian sea. Met department says low pressure area might turn into depression and then into a cyclone which is very likely to move nearly northwards and reach north Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts by June 3

“The southwest monsoon has made an onset over Kerala,” India Meteorological Department (IMD) director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.

The weather bureau earlier this week said that monsoon rains were likely to hit #India around June 1. This was a revision of its earlier onset forecast of June 5. In 2019, the monsoon had hit Kerala on June 8.

