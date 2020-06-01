Baragarh district reports 3 new COVID19 positive cases today, Total Tally 11

Baragarh: Baragarh district reports 3 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours, Total Tally 11.

It should be noted that Odisha reports 156 more COVID 19 positive cases in last 24 hours. It is the highest ever single day spike. Total Tally at 2104. Samples tested on Sunday 3559. Total Sample test 1,55,690.

Of total 156 cases, 153 from quarantine centres. Out of total 156 COVID19 cases detected in Odisha today, Kendrapara reports highest 50 cases followed by Cuttack 20 , Ganjam 17 , Jagatsinghpur 14 , Kandhamal 9 & Bhadrak 7 , Khurdha 3, Jajpur 11, Bhadrak 7, Sonepur 3, Nayagarh 3, Balangir 2,Sundergarh 3, Boudh 1, Nuapada 3, Mayurbhanj 3, Keonjhar 1, Malkangiri 1, Sambalpur 2, Baragarh 3.

