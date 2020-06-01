Odisha Govt orders complete shutdown in 11 districts on Saturdays & Sundays: Chief Secretary

Bhubaneswar: Shutdown will be enforced in 11 districts (coastal districts and Nayagarh & Balangir) on every Saturday and Sunday as more number of migrants are returning to the districts. This is informed by the Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy.

The 2-days shutdown in every week till June 30 will be implemented in these 11 Odisha districts are Ganjam, Puri, Nayagarh, Khordha, Kendrapada, Bhadrak, Balangir, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur & Balasore .

Fines for spitting in public & not wearing masks increased to Rs 500 from Rs 200 for first two instances & to Rs 1000 for subsequent offences informed DGP.

Public will not be allowed into any place of worship or religious institutions till June 30 informed by the Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy .

Hotels are allowed to operate with up to 30% per cent of their capacity; restaurants to be opened only for in-house guests informed by the Chief Secretary . No religious congregation will be allowed till June 30. Public will not be allowed in religious places till June-end. Cinema halls, gymnasiums and other places of large gathering will remain closed till June 30. Political and social gatherings prohibited till June 30 informed by the Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy .

2,49,769 persons are in quarantine centres in Odisha till yesterday. 2.87 lakh persons have been discharged from quarantine centres in State, says Chief Secretary . 95% of COVID positive cases reported from quarantine centres. Lockdown ended yesterday & unlock-1 has begun today. Number of positive cases will increase with return of migrants. So far 4,26,504 migrants have returned to the State says Chief Secretary.

