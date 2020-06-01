Depression over Eastcentral and adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea: Pre-Cyclone Watch for north Maharashtra – south Gujarat coasts

New Delhi: The well marked low pressure area over Southeast and adjoining Eastcentral Arabian Sea & Lakshadweep area concentrated into a Depression over Eastcentral and adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea and lay centred at 0530 hours IST of today the 1st June, 2020 near latitude 13.0°N and longitude 71.4°E about 370 km southwest of Panjim (Goa), 690km south-southwest of Mumbai (Maharashtra) and 920 km south-southwest of Surat (Gujarat). It is very likely to intensify into a Deep Depression over Eastcentral and adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea during next 12 hours and intensify further into a Cyclonic Storm over Eastcentral Arabian Sea during the subsequent 24 hours. It is very likely to move nearly northwards initially till 02nd June Morning and then recurve north-northeastwards and cross north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts between Harihareshwar (Raigad, Maharashtra) and Daman during evening/ night of 3rd June .

Forecast track and intensity are given in the following table:

Date/Time(IST) Position (Lat. 0N/ long. 0E) Maximum sustained surface wind speed (Kmph) Category of cyclonic disturbance 01.06.20/0530 13.0/71.4 40-50 gusting to 60 Depression 01.06.20/1130 13.3/71.2 45-55 gusting to 65 Depression 01.06.20/1730 13.7/71.0 50-60 gusting to 70 Deep Depression 01.06.20/2330 14.2/70.9 55-65 gusting to 75 Deep Depression 02.06.20/0530 14.9/70.8 60-70 gusting to 80 Cyclonic Storm 02.06.20/1730 15.7/70.9 80-90 gusting to 100 Cyclonic Storm 03.06.20/0530 17.0/71.4 90-100 gusting to 110 Severe Cyclonic Storm 03.06.20/1730 18.4/72.2 105-115 gusting to 125 Severe Cyclonic Storm 04.06.20/0530 19.6/72.9 95-105 gusting to 115 Severe Cyclonic Storm 04.06.20/1730 20.8/73.5 60-70 gusting to 80 Cyclonic Storm

The Depression over south coastal Oman and adjoining Yemen remained practically stationary weakened into a well marked low pressure area and lay centred at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 1st June, 2020 over the same region. It is very likely to weaken further gradually into a low pressure area during next 24 hours.

Warnings:

Rainfall:

Under the influence of the Depression, light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy falls very likely over Lakshadweep area, north Kerala and coastal Karnataka, today the 1 st June. Light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places very likely over south Konkan & Goa on 01 st June. Light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Konkan & Goa on 02 nd June and over south Konkan & Goa on 03 rd June.

June. Light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places very likely over south Konkan & Goa on 01 June. Light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Konkan & Goa on 02 June and over south Konkan & Goa on 03 June. Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places over north Konkan and north Madhya Maharashtra on 03 rd & 04 th June.

& 04 June. Light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over south Gujarat state, Daman, Diu, Dadra & Nagar Haveli on 03rd June and with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places over south Gujarat state, Daman, Diu, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and on 04th June.

(ii) Wind warning

Squally wind, speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph, is prevailing over Eastcentral and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea. It is very likely to become 50-60 kmph gusting to 70kmph over Eastcentral and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea during next 48 hours. It will gradually increase becoming Gale wind speed reaching 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph over eastcentral Arabian Sea and along and off south Maharashtra coast from 2 nd June morning and further becoming 105-115 kmph gusting to 125 kmph over eastcentral and northeast Arabian Sea along & off Maharashtra coast and 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph along & off south Gujarat coast from 3 rd June evening.

June morning and further becoming 105-115 kmph gusting to 125 kmph over eastcentral and northeast Arabian Sea along & off Maharashtra coast and 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph along & off south Gujarat coast from 3 June evening. Squally wind, speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph is likely prevail over eastcentral Arabian Sea along and off Karnataka-Goa coasts during next 48 hours.

Squally wind, speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail over Lakshadweep area and along & off Kerala coast during next 48 hours.

(iii) Sea condition

The Sea condition is very likely to be rough to very rough over Eastcentral & adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea during next 48 hours. It would become very rough to High over eastcentral & southeast Arabian Sea and along & off Karnataka-Goa coasts during next 48 hours. It will be High to very High over Eastcentral Arabian Sea along and off Maharashtra coast from 2 nd June.

June. The Sea condition is very likely to be very rough to High over northeast Arabian Sea along & off Gujarat coast from 3rd June.

(iv) Fishermen Warning

Fishermen are advised not to venture into southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep area and along & off Kerala coast during next 48 hours; eastcentral Arabian Sea and along & off Karnataka-Goa coasts till 3rd June; eastcentral Arabian Sea along & off Maharashtra coast and northeast Arabian Sea along & off Gujarat coast during 3rd – 4th June.

Kindly visit www.rsmcnewdelhi.imd.gov.in and www.mausam.imd.gov.in for updates on the system.

