Monitoring visit by Central Teams to State of Telangana

New Delhi : A Central team of the Ministry of Rural Development, Govt. of India was deputed to conduct a monitoring visit in connection with implementation of Mahatma Gandhi NREGS in the State of Telangana from 9thJune 2022 to 12th June 2022. The team has found several issues with the implementation of Mahatma Gandhi NREGS in the state of Telangana.

The inspection by Central team has highlighted the issues such as taking of non-permissible work (Construction of food grain drying platform), non-compliance of Guidelines related to Desilting of Minor Irrigation-Tank works, taking staggered trenches work in plain areas, whereas, such works are useful mainly in hilly regions, splitting of works to avoid approval of the superior technical authority and other procedural violation of guidelines.

Keeping in view such implementation issues and lapses, Central Government felt need to deploy more central teams to conduct a thorough scrutiny of implementation of Mahatma Gandhi NREGS so that necessary course correction in process of implementation of scheme in the state of Telangana may be carried out by the State Government on the basis of all such reports, which will cover 15 more districts of the State.

The team will visit Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Medak, Siddipet, Suryapet, Karimnagar, Nagarkurnool, Nirmal, Jayashanksar Bhopalapally, Mahabubabad, Sangareddy, Rangareddy, Adilabad, Ranjanna Sirsila and Mulugu. The team will comprise 3 members led by a Director/Dy. Secretary rank officer and include one Engineer.

Each team will visit 4-6 Gram Panchayat in 2 Blocks of the District covering the works related to Desilting of MI-Tanks, Staggered trenches, Road side Plantation works and other works under Mahatma Gandhi NREGS. The central focus of the team visit is to ensure transparency and accountability in the implementation of the Scheme.

Monitoring of implementation of Mahatma Gandhi NREGS is one of the regular activities of the Ministry of Rural Development. The purpose of this exercise is to test check the actual implementation of the Scheme on the ground for course correction, if any, ensuring faithful adherence to the Scheme Guidelines & philosophy and transparency in execution.

The primary responsibility for ensuring adherence to the scheme protocols and guidelines rests with the State. The States have been encouraged to set up various monitoring mechanisms, viz. inspection by the State HQ and programme official, social audit, Ombudspersons etc. The failure of these mechanisms is worrisome.