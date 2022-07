Bhubaneswar : In reply , to the question raised by BJD MLA Amar Prasad Satapathy, the Higher Education Minister Rohit Pujari said in the house that Rs 10.54 crore has been allocated for the rural campus of the Utkal University and an extended campus of the Utkal Varsity is being set up at Siha village near Chandikhol in the Jajpur district with a total estimated budget of Rs 27.17 crore.

Besides, the minister said the fund has been functional in the academic year 2022-23.