Odisha Assembly Monsoon session: 1015 schools including Middle English (ME) and Upper Primary (UP) are receiving full grant-in-aid from the government, says School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash 

Bhubaneswar : In reply to a question raised by MLA Bhawani Shankar Bhoi, the School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said in the House that as many as 1015 schools including Middle English (ME) and Upper Primary (UP) are receiving full grant-in-aid from the government and 1740 teacher posts are lying vacant in the fully aided high schools.

Besides, the school managing committees have appointed as many as 30 guest teachers to manage physical teachings and as many as 460 schools are now functional in the Talasara constituency, said Dash.