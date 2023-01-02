MOIL registers record December production

MOIL has registered best December production of 1,41,321 tonnes of manganese ore in December, 2022. Producing at its rated capacity level, production increase has been to an extent of 18 percent over November, 2022.

Sales at 1,64,235 tonnes for the month has also been spectacular, with a growth of around 91 percent over November, 2022.

Shri Ajit Kumar Saxena, CMD MOIL, who has taken charge as CMD on 29th December, 2022, shared that it is heartening to see MOIL team coming together to register such a performance and expressed confidence that the same will be continued.

About MOIL: MOIL Limited is a Schedule-A, Miniratna category-1 CPSE under the administrative control of Ministry of Steel, Government of India. MOIL is the largest producer of manganese ore in the country with a market share of approximately 45%, operating eleven mines in the State of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. The company has ambitious vision of almost doubling its production to 3.00 million tonnes by 2030. MOIL is also exploring business opportunities in the State of Gujarat, Rajasthan and Odisha besides other areas in the State of Madhya Pradesh.