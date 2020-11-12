MoHUA Secretary lauds CRUT,Bhubaneswar for its innovation during Covid-19

Bhubaneswar: Durga Shankar Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Govt. of India has said that other cities in the country should learn from Capital Region Urban Transport, Bhubaneswar about carrying out social responsibility. In two tweets he has praised CRUT’s innovation during Covid-19 pandemic.

In the first tweet Shri Mishra said, “CRUT, Bhubaneswar has set an example for the rest of the cities how social responsibility is addressed during a pandemic by bringing facilities to doorstep through conversion of neighbourhood bus stops into vegetable vending zones & providing ‘Grocery on Wheels’.”

In the subsequent tweet, he wrote, “It initiated ‘Bus Pathshala’, a unique way to virtually train more than 1,200 bus crew & staff members & utilize pandemic time for developing skills & resources. They utilised social media activities like MoBus-MoStory & Games of MoBus for developing/ spreading awareness.”

It is pertinent to mention that Mobus service was adjudged best in the country by MoHUA at 13th Urban Mobility Conference. Three days back on Monday, 9 November, CRUT was bestowed with ‘Award of Excellence’ for ‘Innovations undertaken in Urban Transport during Covid-19’.

CRUT is continuing to provide essential service to keep city moving by undertaking safety measures for its employees and commuters, the most significant one being the virtual training program titled Bus Pathsala.

Shri Naveen Patnaik, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha unveiled the book, ‘Bus Pathsala’ on the occasion of second anniversary of MoBus on 6th November. This compilation of virtual training sessions conducted during COVID pandemic on soft skills and technical skills is first of its kind publication by any public transport company in the country.

In the present scenario, it is imperative to use contactless method over cash to avoid human to-human contact. In order to digitize the commute, recently QR code payment and Tap & Pay ‘MoBus Card’ has been introduced in MoBus to facilitate cashless transaction.

Currently 109 Mo buses are operating on 17 routes with around 26000 footfall per day.

