Kansai Nerolac encourages consumers to CARE for the regained colours of nature this Diwali

Hyderabad: Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. (KNPL) has launched a new digital film, in celebration of the festival of Diwali. In its journey to stay true to its positioning of ‘Colours That Care’, Nerolac through the digital film beautifully captures the recovered hues of the environment during the lockdown and inspires consumers to do their bit to care for these colours. The film extends the thought of Nerolac’s brand campaign Aaj Careful toh Kal Colourful #ACKC

The digital film showcases various instances of the lockdown’s positive impact on the environment such as the Himalayas being visible from Punjab due to the reduced levels of air pollution, the shimmering and clear waters of river Ganga, flamingos migrating back to Mumbai and more. The film encourages citizens to further restore and nurture the environment this Diwali by using diyas made of clay, preventing air and noise pollution by trying to avoid firecrackers, planting trees and more

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Anuj Jain, Executive Director, Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. said, “The lockdown has taught us the lesson on the impact of CARE. Mother nature has blessed us with gifts in abundance. This is yet another chance to colour her. We at Nerolac, have always believed that acting responsibly today, will herald a brighter tomorrow. Our Diwali campaign reiterates this thought by encouraging consumers to celebrate a safe, environment friendly, yet colourful Diwali. We are positive that our audience will resonate with this film.”

The digital film has been conceptualized and created by FCBUlka and directed by Kashif Memon

Mr. Kulvinder Ahluwalia, President Mumbai, FCB Ulka said, Nerolac has been building on the theme of Aaj Careful Toh Kal Colorful. It’s an interpretation of a fundamental life truth, the actions we take today will impact the kind of world we would live in. For Diwali, Nerolac is building on this theme with a message that encourages all to reflect on the learnings from the lockdown which helped cleanse the environment and taking care to continue to sustain this improvement. Nerolac wishes everyone very happy and safe Diwali

Early this year, Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. launched its campaign, ‘Aaj Careful Toh Kal Colourful’ with an intent to underline the importance of taking necessary precautions in the current Covid-19 situation to ensure a colourful future. The new thought-provoking film emphasizes the importance of environment friendly Diwali celebrations for bright & safe tomorrow.

