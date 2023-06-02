MOC approves Olympians Elavenil Valarivan and Pravin Jadhav’s proposals for equipment servicing and upgradation

New Delhi: Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) Mission Olympic Cell on June 1st approved Olympic Shooter Elavenil Valarivan and Archer Pravin Jadhav’s proposals for equipment servicing and upgrade respectively.

While Elavenil will head to Walther Factory in Germany for her weapon servicing and pellet testing, Pravin will purchase his second set of archery equipment that is now required for international events as there is no time allocated for servicing in case of an equipment failure during the event.

The MOC approved Commonwealth Games medallist Sreeja Akula’s proposal for financial assistance towards participation in WTT CONTENDER – LAGOS, Nigeria which is to take place later this month.

Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) would be funding Sreeja’s Flight Tickets, Food, Accommodation, Local transport, Visa costs, and Insurance fees among other expenditures.