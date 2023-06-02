PM Narendra Modi addresses 350th year of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s Coronation Day

New Delhi:Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi addressed the 350th year of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s Coronation Day via video message today.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister remarked that the coronation day of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav has brought along new consciousness and new energy for everyone. He said that the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is a special chapter of the historic period three hundred and fifty years ago and the great tales of self-governance, good governance and prosperity inspire everyone even today. “National welfare and public welfare have been the basic elements of Shivaji Maharaj’s governance”, the Prime Minister underlined. He noted that a grand event has been organized in the courtyard of Raigarh Fort at the first capital of Swarajya and the day is fondly celebrated as a festival all over Maharashtra. The Prime Minister informed that such events will be held throughout the year in Maharashtra and also congratulated the Maharashtra government for the planning and execution.

The Prime Minister stated that when the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj took place three hundred and fifty years ago, the spirit of Swarajya and nationalism were included in it. He said that Shivaji Maharaj always gave paramount importance to upholding the unity and integrity of India. Today, the Prime Minister said, the reflection of the thoughts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj can be seen in the vision of Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat.

Underling the responsibility of leaders of keeping the citizens motivated and confident, the Prime Minister remarked that one can imagine the confidence levels of the country at the time of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He mentioned that the confidence of the citizens was at the lowest due to hundreds of years of slavery where invasions and exploitation by invaders coupled with poverty made the society weak. “An attempt was made to break the morale of the people by attacking our cultural centers”, the Prime Minister said as he highlighted that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj not only fought the invaders but also instilled the belief in the public that self-governance is a possibility. “Shivaji Maharaj inspired people for nation-building by ending the mentality of slavery”, Shri Modi said.

The Prime Minister pointed out that there have been many rulers in history who are known for their dominance in the military but their administrative ability was weak and similarly many rulers who were known for their excellent governance, but their military leadership was weak. However, the Prime Minister said, the personality of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was magnificent as he established ‘Swaraj’ as well as ‘Suraj’. The Prime Minister highlighted that Shivaji Maharaj gave an example of his military leadership by conquering forts and defeating enemies at a very young age, while on the other hand, as a king, he also showed the way of good governance by implementing reforms in public administration. The Prime Minister further elaborated that on the one hand, he protected his kingdom and culture from invaders, while on the other, he put forward a comprehensive vision of nation-building. “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is completely different from other heroes of history because of his vision”, the Prime Minister said as he highlighted his public welfare character of governance which assured that people live with self-respect. Along with this, the Prime Minister continued, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj also sent out a strong message to those who tried to hurt Swaraj, religion, culture and heritage which boosted confidence among the people and propagated the spirit of self-reliance. The Prime Minister further added that it resulted in boosting respect for the nation. Be it farmer welfare, women empowerment, or making governance accessible to the common man, the Prime Minister underlined that his system of governance and his policies are equally relevant even today.

The Prime Minister remarked that various aspects of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s personality impact us today in one way or the other. He informed that recognizing India’s maritime potential, the expansion of the Navy and his management skills are inspiration for everyone even today. The Prime Minister also mentioned the forts built by him which are still standing proudly in the middle of the ocean, despite bearing the brunt of strong waves and tides. The Prime Minister also touched upon his expansion of the kingdom and mentioned that he built forts from the seashores to the mountains. During that period, the Prime Minister noted that his arrangements related to water management put the experts in awe. Throwing light on the inspiration derived from Shivaji Maharaj, the Prime Minister underlined that India freed the Navy from a trace of slavery last year as the flag of the Indian Navy with the identity of British rule has been replaced by the emblem of Shivaji Maharaj. “Now, this flag is symbolizing the pride of new India in the seas and skies”, Shri Modi added.

“The bravery, ideology and justice of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj have inspired many generations. His bold style of action, strategic skills and peaceful political system are an inspiration for us even today”, the Prime Minister remarked. Concluding the address, the Prime Minister expressed pride that the policies of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj are discussed in many countries of the world where research is carried out on it. Shri Modi also mentioned that the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was installed in Mauritius a month ago. “Completion of 350 years of the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal is an inspiring occasion. Even after so many years, the values established by him are showing us the way forward”, the Prime Minister concluded emphasizing that the journey of 25 years of Amrit Kaal must be completed on the basis of these values. “This journey will be to build the India of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s dreams will be the journey of Swaraj, good governance and self-reliance. This will be the journey of a developed India”, the Prime Minister concluded.