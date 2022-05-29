Missing Nepal aircraft; missing Indians have been identified

New Delhi: Missing Nepal aircraft carrying 22 passengers including 4 Indians found in Mustang. The missing Indians have been identified as Ashok Tripathi, Dhanus Tripathi, Baibhabi Tripathi, and Ritika.

The Tara Air plane, carrying 22 people including four Indian nationals, two Germans, 13 Nepali passengers and a three-member Nepali crew, was on a 15-minute scheduled flight to the mountain town of Jomsom. It took off from the resort town of Pokhara, 200 km east of Kathmandu. It lost contact with the airport tower shortly after takeoff.