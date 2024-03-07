Mirambika Foundation felicitates successful Women on the signature program ABHIPSA – 2024

Prior to the World Womens’ day ABHIPSA – 2024 grand ceremony has been held by Mirambika Social and Cultural organisation at the premises of Hotel Trident in Bhubaneswar. The ceremony has been held under the supervision of founder of Mirambika, Jivan Jyoti Barik.

Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha Mrs. Srulata Deo joined the occasion as the chief guest in the presence of chief speaker, Bhubaneshwar Mayor Mrs. Sulochana Dash, guest of honour, UNDP Odisha head Abha Mishra and industrialist Mrs. Sikruti Patnaik. Women entrepreneurs of different sectors were felicitated on the occasion. Chief of life Hotel Sonali Sahu, Olympian Sportsman Namita Toppo, Actress Anu Choudhury, Dr. Sujata Kar in medical sector, Dr. Rojalin Patsani head of Parichay Foundation in social work sector, Odishi teacher Suhag Nalini Dash, Animal lover Puja Tripathi, ODM school chief Sailendra Kumari, P.P.L News head Lipsa Patnaik and head of eastern food Abhismita Sahu were honoured and felicitated on the occasion.

All esteemed chairs present on the occasion discussed on Women empowerment. Mirambika has empowered more than 30 lakh women and has made 2 lakh women self-reliant.