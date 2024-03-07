Charged by Thums Up unveils its new campaign featuring Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safary

New Delhi: Charged by Thums Up, the all-new beverage brand from The Coca-Cola Company, has unveiled its new campaign “Mind Charged, Body Charged,” featuring Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safary.

Along with its new packaging and flavour, new Charged promises to deliver an unmatched drinking experience that leaves consumers invigorated, both in mind and body.

Conceptualized by Ogilvy, the new Charged film features Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safary in a visually appealing narrative, with Aamir portraying various avatars throughout the film in larger-than-life situations. The creative is meant to show how Charged acts as the enabler to accomplish impossible, big achievements which require both physical agility & mental alertness. The campaign highlights the product’s invigorating effects, empowering Gen-Z to embrace and overcome life’s challenges.

Talking about the campaign, Tish Condeno, Senior Category Director, Sparkling Flavors, Coca-Cola India and South-West Asia said, “With the introduction of the new Strawberry variant of Charged by Thums Up, our aim is to continuously innovate, providing invigorating experiences to consumers. With this campaign, we are thrilled to welcome the legendary Aamir Khan back to the Coca-Cola family after 17 years, embodying the essence of Charged alongside Darsheel Safary, evoking a sense of nostalgia and excitement.”

Aamir Khan, commenting on his association with the campaign, said, “It’s a really fun script, and I was really ‘charged’ by the concept, and I really enjoyed doing it. I’m happy to be a part of the Thums Up/Coke family. I am looking forward to the campaign going public and the audience response.”

Darsheel Safary, commenting on the association said, “It’s an absolute honour to be associated with the legendary Aamir Khan and reuniting on the screen with him after 17 years post Taare Zameen Par. As a young individual, I’m thrilled to embody the spirit of Charged, inspiring others to embrace life with vigor and passion, just like the beverage itself.”

Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India said, “Mind charged, Body Charged is an anthem of possibilities. Aamir Khan and Darsheel reunite after 17 years to ignite a passion of being able to do anything and everything. Aamir was a delight to partner with and he truly pushed the team to go beyond the obvious. He has personally sat through each and every role and crafted them to perfection. Hat tip to Adavit Chandan, the director who made this vision come to life with such class and passion. Big thanks to the entire team who pushed all boundaries to make mind charged and body charged happen.”

Charged by Thums Up continues to push boundaries, ensuring that its offerings resonate with evolving consumer preferences. The campaign will be rolled out on TV, digital and social.