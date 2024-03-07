Officers of Indian Naval Material Management Service and Indian Naval Armament Service Pay Courtesy Visit to the President Murmu

The officers of Indian Naval Material Management Service (2019, 2020 and 2021 batches) and Indian Naval Armament Service (2023 batch) called on the President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (March 7, 2024).

Addressing the officers, the President said that they have to play a key role in ensuring safety and security of the nation by equipping the Indian Navy with armament and other material resources at all times. Therefore, they all must be feeling proud to be selected as the managers of logistic support and armament supply for the guardians of the country’s maritime interests.

The President said that these days, countries world-over, are paying greater attention than ever to their maritime goals and are expanding maritime cooperation and undertaking joint exercises. With India emerging as a global power, the need for supporting the Indian Navy through efficient logistic management using the most advanced technology, cannot be over emphasized. Both these services are vital for the smooth functioning of the Indian Navy especially during these times of geo-political churning.

The President said that the Indian Naval Material Management Service officers have a major role to play in ensuring the availability of material from time to time, to facilitate operational readiness of the Indian Navy. They must make effective use of the latest technology to improve the service delivery system. She urged officers to come up with innovative approaches to make inventory management and service delivery super-efficient and seamless.

The President told officers that while undertaking various projects, they should ensure that the projects are energy efficient, eco-friendly and sustainable. She stated that we all are bound to give a healthy, safe and happy planet to our future generations. As engineers, they are the ones who can actually play a huge role in ensuring this by conceiving and implementing environmentally sound initiatives.