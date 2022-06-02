Ministry of Tourism holds a Consultative Meeting on Draft National Tourism Policy

New Delhi :Ministry of Tourism organized a Consultative Meeting on Draft National Tourism Policy on 01st June 2022 at Hotel Ashok, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi.

To have a holistic discussion on the Draft National Tourism Policy, Union Minister of Tourism Shri G. Kishan Reddy invited the Union Ministers from different Ministries. The meeting was attended by Shri Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Hon’ble Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Shri Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Shri Ajay Bhatt, Minister of State for Tourism & Defence and Shri Shripad Yesso Naik, Minister of State for Tourism & Shipping were also present in the meeting.

Secretaries and other senior officers of different Central Ministries also attended the meeting.

The draft National Tourism Policy was deliberated in detail. Further, various valuable suggestions were given during the consultative meeting by the invitees.

Shri G. Kishan Reddy, Minister of Tourism, appreciated the valuable suggestions and it was decided that the draft National Tourism Policy may be finalized after suitably incorporating the various suggestions received during the meeting.