Ministry Of Social Justice & Empowerment Provides Funds For Drug Rehabilitation Centres For Boys And Girls

Under the scheme of NAPDDR (National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction), Ministry provides funds to States/UTs/NGOs for treatment and rehabilitation of drug addicts. Scheme guidelines also have a provision for “Establishing and assisting counseling/de-addiction centers or facilities in closed settings such as Prisons, Juvenile Homes, for special groups such as women and children in need for care and protection/conflict with law or any other special group etc. by this Ministry or in convergence with other Central Ministries and implemented through various organizations/Government Departments.” The States/UTs have been requested from time to time for setting up of treatment centers for women and children. Presently, there is no IRCA providing treatment facilities to children. However, Department of Social Justice & Empowerment is supporting NGOs for running of 340 Integrated Rehabilitation Centre for Addicts (IRCAs) which provide counseling and treatment to male and female addicts. During the financial year 2022-23, a total number of 3,39,588 beneficiaries have been treated in these centers.



