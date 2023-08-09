National

Ministry Of Social Justice And Empowerment Implements Social Security Schemes

The Department of Social Justice and Empowerment is implementing several Schemes for the welfare of marginalized sections of the society in the country which are aided by the Central Government. The details of the major schemes-wise fund allocation /utilized are given in Annexure.

For the successful implementation of the Schemes, Government undertakes steps like mandatory annual inspections by District Authorities, Monitoring by Programme Monitoring Unit (PMU), Scrutiny of proposals by multidisciplinary State Level Grant-in-aid Committee, mandatory submission of audited statement of accounts and utilization Certificate and periodic review by holding meetings at National level, State level, District level and field visits. The Department also undertakes periodic review of the implementation of the schemes through third party evaluation studies.

Annexure

Major Scheme wise Allocated Fund & Expenditure for FY 2021-22 and FY 2022-23

(Rs. in crore)

 

2021-22

2022-23

S.No.

Programme/Schemes

Allocated Fund

Expenditure

Allocated Fund

Expenditure

Schemes

 

 

1

Post Matric Scholarship for SCs

4196.59

1978.56

5660.00

4392.50

2

SHREYAS Scheme

 

 

 

 

(National Fellowship, National Overseas Scholarships, Top Class Education, Free Coaching)

National Fellowship for SCs

125.00

122.44

159.00

114.25

National Overseas Scholarship for SCs

35.00

49.07

50.00

75.44

Top Class Education for SCs

70.00

84.72

 108.00

85.67

Free Coaching for SCs 

30.00

14.98

27.00

18.41

 

Total SHREYAS Scheme

260.00

271.21

344.00

293.77

3

PM AJAY 

1800.00

1820.32

1062.39

164.00

4

Strengthening of machinery for Enforcement of Protection of Civil Right Act 1955 and Prevention of Atrocities Act, 1989 

600.00

610.11

500.00

390.85

5

Pre Matric Scholarship for SCs and Others

725.00

570.39

500.00

208.62

6

Atal Vayo Abhuday Yojana

150.00

96.54

140.00

117.54

7

National Action Plan on Drug Demand Reduction

200.00

90.93

200.00

97.61

 8

PM YASASVI (OBCs/EBCs/DNTs)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Post Matric Scholarship for OBCs/EBCs

1300.00

1319.96

1083.00

1007.04

Pre Matric Scholarship for OBCs

250.00

218.46

394.61

361.13

Boys and Girls Hostel for OBCs

30.00

18.76

20.00

18.80

9

SHREYAS (OBCs)

 

 

 

 

National Fellowship for OBCs

60.00

55.55

53.00

51.32

Interest Subsidy on Overseas Studies of OBCs

30.00

26.70

27.00

24.05
