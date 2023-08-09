Ministry Of Social Justice And Empowerment Implements Social Security Schemes

The Department of Social Justice and Empowerment is implementing several Schemes for the welfare of marginalized sections of the society in the country which are aided by the Central Government. The details of the major schemes-wise fund allocation /utilized are given in Annexure.

For the successful implementation of the Schemes, Government undertakes steps like mandatory annual inspections by District Authorities, Monitoring by Programme Monitoring Unit (PMU), Scrutiny of proposals by multidisciplinary State Level Grant-in-aid Committee, mandatory submission of audited statement of accounts and utilization Certificate and periodic review by holding meetings at National level, State level, District level and field visits. The Department also undertakes periodic review of the implementation of the schemes through third party evaluation studies.

Annexure

Major Scheme wise Allocated Fund & Expenditure for FY 2021-22 and FY 2022-23

(Rs. in crore)