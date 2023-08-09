Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment Introduces Scheme For Economic Empowerment Of DNT Communities

The Department has introduced a scheme namely “Scheme for Economic Empowerment of DNT Communities (SEED)”, for welfare of DNT communities, having following four components:-



(i) To provide coaching of good quality for DNT candidates to enable them to appear in competitive examinations;



(ii) To provide Health Insurance to them;



(iii) To facilitate livelihood initiative at community level; and



(iv) To provide financial assistance for construction of houses for members of these communities.







Around 4703 applications have been received under the scheme and these have been forwarded to concerned States/UTs for physical verification.



