Ministry of Power to participate in 41st India International Trade Fair

New Delhi : The Ministry of Power, along with its CPSEs/Organizations, will participate in the 41st India International Trade Fair (IITF) – 2022 being organized from 14th – 27th November 2022 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The Ministry has set up a pavilion in Hall no. 5 with the theme of “Ujjwal Bharat, Ujjwal Bhavishya”.

The Pavilion will be inaugurated by Shri R.K. Singh, Union Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy at 3 PM on 15th November 2022.

In this pavilion Ministry of Power will be showcasing its various achievements and new initiatives like Smart Metering, Smart Home, Smart distribution system, One Nation One Grid One Frequency, EV Charging Infrastructure, Energy Conservation, Universal Access to electricity and Role of Hydro Power Plants in Transformation of Communities.