Adani Dhamra Port receives Kalinga Safety Excellence Award

Dhamra : The Adani Dhamra Port Company Limited has been awarded with Kalinga Safety Excellence Award 2021 in the 13thNational Safety Conclave organized at BBSR on 11th & 12th Nov’2022. The award is given based on the evaluation of safety performance of the Company for the Year-2021. Organizations across Odisha and from other states have participated in the evaluation process. The Adani Dhamra Port Company Limited has received the award in Platinum category. Sri Subrata Kumar Mandal, Head of Safety received the award on behalf of Adani Dhamra Port.