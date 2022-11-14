President of India Droupadi Murmu to pay tributes to Bhagwan Birsa Munda at Ulihatu and address a Janjatiya Samagam at Shahdol on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas

New Delhi : The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, will visit Ulihatu village in Jharkhand – the birth place of Bhagwan Birsa Munda tomorrow (November 15, 2022) to pay her respects before the statue of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. On the same day, she will address a Janjatiya Samagam at Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh, being organised by the Government of Madhya Pradesh, on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas. In the evening, the President will also attend the civic reception to be hosted in her honour at Raj Bhavan, Bhopal and virtually lay the foundation stones for projects of Union Ministries of Defence and Road Transport and Highways.

On November 16, 2022, the President will grace and address a Women’s Self-Help Groups Sammelan in Bhopal, before returning to Delhi.