Ministry of Heavy Industries to organise a Conference on “Review of PLI-Auto Scheme – Excellence through Aatmanirbharta” tomorrow



Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) is organizing a conference on “Review of PLI-Auto Scheme – Excellence through Aatmanirbharta” tomorrow i,e 29th August’2023 at India Habitat Centre. The conference will be chaired by Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, Union Minister for Heavy Industries. The event aims to bring together stakeholders viz. PLI-Auto applicants, PMA, Test Agencies etc. to review the performance of the scheme, to share their knowledge & experiences and address all concerns & challenges. The event shall have special focus on understanding the opportunities available through this scheme.



MHI has taken various initiatives to promote Cleaner Mobility and develop an ecosystem of Innovation and Technology. In automotive sector, Ministry has launched various flagship programs, one of which is PLI scheme for Automobile & Auto Components (outlay of ₹25,938 crore).



The cascading effect of these schemes will lead to the growth of automotive industry and it is poised that the Indian automotive industry will rank number three in the world by 2030. MHI considers the PLI-Auto applicants of Automotive Industry as one of the crucial stake holders of scheme. MHI is committed to support the industry to fulfil the vision “Excellence through Aatmanirbharta” as envisioned by the Prime Minister. As per MHI, the goal of deep localization and development of Advanced Automotive Technology (AAT) Products within the country cannot be achieved without the support and growth of Automotive Industry. Central government takes moral responsibility to reinforce this important industry by providing financial support as well as conducive environment to nurture Innovation and Technology.