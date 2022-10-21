Ministry of Food Processing Industries organizes SWACHHTA Special Campaign 2.0

New Delhi : Under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the Ministry of Food Processing Industries organized SWACHHTA Special Campaign 2.0 in the Ministry. During the Swachhta Abhiyan 2.0, the Union Minister, Shri Pashupati Kumar Paras, in his address on the Swachhta Diwas, emphasized upon the importance of cleanliness in the present times and talked about contributing whole-heartedly to the cleanliness campaign 2.0.

Cleanliness activities were started in the Ministry to celebrate the Swachhta Abhiyan 2.0 and the cleanliness activities involved, organizing the department files. All the officers and employees of the Ministry enthusiastically participated in this campaign. They cleaned their respective work places, as well as contributed to make this cleanliness campaign successful.

Cleanliness drive in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries:

Skill Development Division and Abtaire Division

‘Cold Chain’ Division

Parliament Section

Publicity and International Cooperation Division

R&D Division

CEFPPC/APC