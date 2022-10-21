Update on Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan

New Delhi : Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has given a call for eradication of TB from India by 2025. Under Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (PMTBMBA), special emphasis is being given on community engagement, encouraging individuals and organizations to adopt patients for nutritional and diagnostic support.

Cabinet Secretary has written to all Secretaries on 7th October 2022 requesting them to encourage officers to adopt TB patients under “Nikshay Mitra” initiative. All officers of the Cabinet Secretariat, including Cabinet Secretary, have joined this initiative. Cabinet Secretary has adopted all 15 TB patients undergoing treatment in a TB Clinic in Jamtara, Jharkhand, the place of his first posting in 1984. A total of 54 TB patients so far have been adopted by officers of Cabinet Secretariat.