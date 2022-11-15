Ministry of Culture is organising photography contest ‘Mela Moments’ for photo enthusiasts

New Delhi : Ministry of Culture, Government of India is organising ‘Mela Moments’, a photography contest for photo enthusiasts. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has highlighted importance of traditional fairs during the 91st Edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

All those who wish to participate in the photography contest can submit the best clicks from any fair, festival, mela and stand a chance to win cash prizes and exciting rewards.

Final and monthly Awards will be awarded to the winners of the event. The final awards will be of Rs 1,00,000, Rs 75,000, and Rs 50,000 for first, second and third prize category.

The monthly Awards are of Rs 10,000; Rs 7,500, and Rs 5,000 for first, second and third prize category.

In order to participate in the contest the given form needs to be filled:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1Tkb-t08neMAb6EOHZGYlM5CfqfHMcDk8hVikPQye-Bs/edit?pli=1

The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, during the 91st Edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on 31st July, 2022, highlighted the importance of traditional fairs in promoting the spirit of unity in diversity ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’. The PM also said that fairs have also been of great cultural importance in our country. Fairs connect people and hearts. PM further highlighted that there are many traditional fairs of tribal societies in different states in our country. Some of these fairs are associated with tribal culture, while some are organized in connection with tribal history and heritage.