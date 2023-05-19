Ministry of Civil Aviation organizes Curtain Raiser event for Wings India 2024

The Ministry of Civil Aviation in collaboration with Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) organized a curtain raiser ahead of Wings India 2024 in New Delhi on 18th May, 2023.



Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister of Civil Aviation and Steel unveiled the event and promo video and released the Wings India 2024 brochure.







Civil Aviation Minister Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia said that the Government is giving special focus on creating capacity for the country’s fast-growing aviation market, by changing its role from a regulator to a facilitator.



Addressing the curtain raiser event for Wings India 2024 in New Delhi on Thursday, Union Civil Aviation and Steel Minister said that the government has adopted a 3-pronged strategy of creating capacities, removing bottlenecks and simplifying processes, that has helped the sector to leap from 74 airports to 148 airports in the past nine years. Setting a target for the industry he said that the number of airports, heliports, and waterdromes will go up to more than 200 in the next three to four years.



Sharing his thoughts on the growing potential of the industry to become the world’s leading aviation market by 2047, the Minister added “As India sails on its journey from the Amrit Kaal to Shatabdi Kaal (2047), Indian aviation will also transform from being the third largest domestic market/eighteenth largest international market/seventh largest domestic and international market, to become the largest aviation market globally”. Reiterating the government’s commitment to creating an international aviation hub in the country, he said a large number of air services and open skies agreements inked between India and other countries would facilitate this growth target.







Civil Aviation Secretary Shri Rajiv Bansal in his address said that major airports of the country are growing and many of them have already implemented the expansion plans. He said, currently India is connected to less than 100 destinations globally, but there is a huge potential to improve international connectivity. Shri Bansal also added that there has been growth in the small aircraft segment, he said, “Newer airports are getting inaugurated under the UDAN Regional Connectivity Scheme and it will enable more people from tier-2 and tier-3 cities to come to the domestic aviation map. He said that the large order by Indian aviation companies indicates that this dream of creating international hubs in India will soon be a reality.”











Shri Sanjeev Kumar, Chairman, Airport Authority of India, Mr. Remi Maillard, MD, Airbus, Shailesh Pathak, Secretary General, FICCI and other officials from MoCA, AAI, representatives from Foreign missions and industry were also present.



Scheduled to take place from 18th to 21st January 2024 in Hyderabad, Wings India 2024, is expected to be Asia’s largest event on Civil Aviation on Commercial, General and Business Aviation. Wings India 2024 will bring together various stakeholders and participants from all over the world from the aviation industry to promote collaboration, showcase innovations and explore business opportunities.