Ministry of Civil Aviation carries out massive Special Campaign 2.0 for Swachhta

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has concluded the “Special Campaign 2.0 for Swachhta”. The campaign was organised from 2nd to 31st October 2022 and its major objectives were the disposal of pending matters, weeding out old/redundant files and the overall cleanliness of the offices and space management.

During the campaign, 539 Public Grievances, 145 PG Appeals and 15 Parliamentary Assurances have been cleared. Further, 15837 files have been reviewed, out of which 13202 physical files have been weeded out, 35208 square feet of space has been freed and revenue of Rs. 2,29,13,222/- has been generated. The campaign covers 134 locations across the country, including those at the farthest part of the country and remote locations.

Several best practices including installation of sanitary napkin vending machines at female washrooms, distribution of jute bags to stop use of plastic, conservation of water body, promoting solar energy and green building concept at the Airports and other steps aimed at facilitation of the passengers at the airports were observed.

Minister of Civil Aviation Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia administered the oath of cleanliness (Swachhta ki Shapath) to the officials of the ministry and encouraged them by participating in the cleanliness drive. The Minister inspected the campaign at multiple occasion and gave necessary directions to the officials.

The Special Campaign 2.0 is being run by all Ministries/ Departments of the Government of India and their attached / subordinate offices with a focus on the field/outstation offices. Offices responsible for service delivery or those involving public interface are being given special attention.

Ministry of Civil Aviation, its attached offices such as DGCA, BCAS, CRS & AAIB, related autonomous bodies such as AERA, IGRUA & RGNAU, PSUs such as AAI, AIAHL, and PHL have actively participated in the campaign by sensitizing their officers, mobilising ground functionaries, appointing nodal officers, and working to meet the milestones of the campaign.