Ministry of Ayush organizes two-day International Conference on Naturopathy

New Delhi : Ministry of Ayush organizes a two-day International Conference on Naturopathy: An Integrative Medicine with regard to 5th Naturopathy Day. It was held at Raj Kapoor auditorium at MIT ADT University, Pune.

Besides, various eminent dignitaries in the field of Naturopathy conducted the sessions on this year’s theme.

On Day 1, speakers like Dr. Jon Wardle, Associate Professor of Public Health at UTS Faculty of Health, Dr. Tina Hausser, Vice President, International Affairs of the Spanish Association of Naturopathy, Dr. Raghavendra Rao, CCRYN & other eminent dignitaries took over the sessions.

On Day 2, sessions were held by Dr. Kieron Cooley, Director of Research, Canadian College of Naturopathic Medicine , Dr. Anurag Varshney, Director, Patanjali Research Institute and others. Panel discussions were also held on both days.