Minister Raosaheb Patil Danve Leads Indian Delegation at Mining Indaba International Conclave

Mining Indaba is one of the most popular Mining Conclaves in the world which is held annually at Cape Town, South Africa. This year Government of India delegation participated in this Conclave under the leadership of Shri Raosaheb Patil Danve, Minster of State for Mines, Coal & Railways. Shri Brijendra Pratap Singh, Minister of Mining & Labour Department, Government of Madhya Pradesh also participated in the Conference. The delegation included officials from Ministries of Mines, Coal, Steel and External Aﬀairs and organizations/PSUs like GSI, AMD, HCL, NALCO, NMDC, CIL, SAIL, MOIL, MECL, NTPC, OMC.

An attractive Indian pavilion was installed at the Conference venue showcasing the strength of Indian Mining & Mineral Sector. With the theme “Investment opportunities in India”, the pavilion was inaugurated by the Minster of State for Mines, Coal & Railways and Minister of Mining & Labour department, Government of Madhya Pradesh on 6th February, 2023. The design and its content were highly appreciated by the international delegates. On this occasion, a brochure of Ministry of Mines highlighting the initiatives and reforms undertaken by the Government and a booklet on upcoming actionable mineral blocks of various State governments was also distributed.

Bilateral ministerial level meetings with Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, Congo and Zambia took place on the sidelines of the Conference. Several interactions have taken place among the Indian delegates and delegates from various countries and organizations. The High Commissioner of India in South Africa and Consulate General of India at Cape Town have taken part in the program and extended support for the successful participation of Government of India in Cape Town. Minister Shri Danve addressed the international audience on 8th Feb highlighting the initiatives of the Government in the mining and mineral sector and urged them to investment in India.