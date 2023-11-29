Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar to attend Bangalore Tech Summit 2023

New Delhi,29th November: Union Minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Electronics & IT, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar will attend the 26th edition of the Bangalore Tech Summit 2023 at the Bangalore Palace on Thursday. The Minister will engage with startups in a roundtable interaction which will also include prominent leaders from the ITE industry. Additionally, he is slated to partake in a fireside chat with the Smt Jaya Jagadish, Country Head and Senior Vice President of Silicon Design Engineering at AMD India. He will also be presenting the STPI IT Export Awards.

Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar will share his insights into the remarkable evolution of India’s startup ecosystem since 2014, with a keen focus on areas such as AI, semiconductors, electronics manufacturing, and deep tech among others. The Minister will underscore India’s rising role as a trusted tech partner amidst the ongoing dynamic shifts in global value and supply chains.

This three-day event will witness participation from over 30 countries, featuring 400 domain experts. With a delegate count surpassing 3000, the event will showcase the 350 participating startups and present 100 bio posters by young researchers.

The event is organized by the Department of Electronics, IT, BT, S&T, Government of Karnataka, and is co-hosted by the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI). The first edition of Tech Summit, formerly called BangaloreIT.com was inaugurated in 1998 by then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.