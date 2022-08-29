Minister of State for Ayush Dr. Munjpara Mahendrabhai releases a book “Science Behind Suryanamaskar”

New Delhi : Minister of State for Ayush and Minister of State for Women and Child Development Dr. Munjpara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai released a book titled “Science behind Suryanamaskar”, a collection of evidence-based research on one of the most well-known Yoga Asanas at All India Institute of Ayurveda. Director, AIIA Prof. Tanuja Manoj Nesari, Deans of the Institute and faculty members also present on this occasion.

The Minister was invited as the Chief Guest to felicitate the organisers of the Continuing Medical Education (CME) Programme 2022 that was held at the Institute from 22nd-27th August 2022.Organised by the departments of Swasthavritta, Panchakarma, and Dravyaguna, in association with Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth (RAV), New Delhi.

The book “Science behind Suryanamaskar” has been compiled by the AIIA’s Department of Swasthavritta and Yoga. While launching the book, Dr. Mahendrabhai congratulated the teachers and scholars of the Institute for their hard work and their efforts to highlight the scientific basis of Indian traditions and practices.

Addressing the CME participants, Dr. Mahendrabhai said that it is great to see that hands-on training on the latest technological tools was being provided to the participants, and scientific sessions of Panchakarma procedures and field visits have been organised for their benefit. He said that combined with the various enlightening sessions on immunology, environment, health, therapeutic yoga, and basic medical statistics, will surely raise the status of Ayurvedic studies in India. He motivated the participants by sharing insights on how Ayurveda has now gained global acceptance and what it means for students pursuing Ayurveda study.

The Minister also inaugurated the new Panchakarma Room in the Hospital block and flagged off an e-rickshaw and a public ambulance for AIIA.