Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on two day visit to India from today

New Delhi : His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates, is paying an official visit to India from November 21-22, 2022. He will be accompanied by a senior-level delegation. During the visit, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah will hold talks with External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar. The visit will be part of regular consultations between the two countries on bilateral as well as global issues of mutual interest.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had visited the UAE on June 28, 2022 during which he met His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. External Affairs Minister had visited UAE on October31- September 2, 2022 to co-chair the 14th Joint Commission Meeting and the 3rd Strategic Dialogue with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed.