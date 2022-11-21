Vice President of India (HVPI) Jagdeep Dhankhar pays a visit to Qatar from 20-21 November, 2022 at the invitation of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar

New Delhi : Vice President of India (HVPI) Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar paid a visit to Qatar from 20-21 November, 2022 at the invitation of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar. He attended the Opening Ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2022 on November 20 and met a cross-section of Indian community on November 21.

2. HVPI was warmly welcomed on arrival by a member of the Qatari royal family, Minister of State HE Sheikh Fahad bin Faisal Al-Thani at the airport.

3. HVPI joined H.H. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar and other dignitaries at the inauguration of the World Cup. On the sidelines, he interacted with the Amir of Qatar, UN Secretary General, FIFA President, IOC President and several other world leaders.

4. During the visit, HVPI met several prominent Indian community members including businessmen,senior members of different Indian community organisations, educationists, doctors and blue collar workers.

5. HVPI addressed a large gathering of Indian community members. He appreciated the contribution of over 840,000 Indians living in Qatar in enhancing people-to-people relations between the two countries. He highlighted India’s progress in various sectors and asked them to join in the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas celebrations in January next year.

6. HVPI also visited the Qatar National Museum. He reflected on the age-old cultural and people-to-people contacts between India and Qatar.

7. The visit further boosts the India-Qatar bilateral friendly relations as both countries celebrate 50 years of establishment of full diplomatic relations in 2023.