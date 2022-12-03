Millets – Smart Nutritive Food Conclave at Ashok Hotel, New Delhi on Monday 5th December 2022

New Delhi : The government’s agri-export promotion body Agriculture and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) under (Ministry of Commerce & Industry) with an objective to promote the exports of Millets and its value added products and to provide market linkage to the producers is organizing a one-day conclave on Millets – The Smart Nutritive Food at The Ashok Hotel, New Delhi on 5th December 2022.

“The day long conclave ‘Millets -The smart Nutritive food’ is being organised in wake of the forthcoming International Year of Millets (IYoM) – 2023 declared by the United Nations. Hon’ble Commerce & Industry Minister Shri Piyush Goyal has confirmed his presence as chief guest of the event. The conclave will provide a platform for Business to Business(B2B) and Business to Government(B2G) meetings between International and National organizations, Exporter and start-ups to explore direct marketing and opportunities in Millets.” Said Mr M Angamuthu , Chairman, Agriculture and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA)

“The major highlights of the event will be an exhibition of various Millet based value added products, B2B meeting followed by Conference. Around 35 overseas companies from different countries have confirmed their participation for interaction. Exporters’ startups, FPOs and officials from Central and State Government Departments will also be participating in the event.” Said Mr Angamuthu .

“To promote Millets globally APEDA plans to take an Indian delegation of exporters, start-ups and farmer-producer organisations (FPOs) to 17 major international events for the promotion of millets and its value-added products during 2023, which has been declared by the United Nations as International Year of Millets.This is a good opportunity to boost our exports as India has very distinctive traditional varieties of millets which are loved by health-conscious people. However, a lot of promotion is required for increasing shipments of value-added millet products,” APEDA Chairman M Angamuthu said.

“The millet conclave being held in New Delhi is the first such meeting .APEDA has set a target to raise the export of millets and their value-added products to $100 million by 2023-24 from $64.28 million in 2021-22.With the promotion of millets in the international events, more demand and awareness will be generated on Indian millets” Mr Angamuthu said.

Those who will be present during the conclave will include Ms Anupriya Patel, Union Minister of State for commerce & Industry, Mr Sunil Barthwal, Secretary, Ministry of Commerce & Industry and Mr Manoj Ahuja, Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and farmers welfare.