Nepal Ambassador to India addressed Odisha Conclave 2022, met CM Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: Nepal Ambassador to India, Dr. Shankar P Sharma addressed Odisha Conclave 2022, met CM Naveen Patnaik. “Odisha Conclave 2022, which secured more than IRS 8.9 lakh crore investment intent, provided an opportunity to promote Nepal’s exports, investment and tourism potential. Also had an opportunity to discuss economic issues at the breakfast meeting with CM Naveen Patnaik,” Dr. Shankar P Sharma, Nepal Ambassador to India .

