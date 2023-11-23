Mild 4.5 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Kathmandu; No Casualties Reported

Kathmandu, Nov 23: On Thursday morning, Kathmandu experienced a tremor measuring 4.5 magnitude, as confirmed by officials. The earthquake occurred at 1:19 am with its epicentre situated in the Chitlang area of Makwanpur district, approximately 30 km south of Kathmandu, as reported by the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre.

Fortunately, there have been no reports of casualties or significant damage caused by the seismic activity. Despite the tremor’s intensity, the region appears to have escaped any substantial impact, and residents haven’t reported any visible harm or destruction.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, urging citizens to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions. The National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre’s prompt information dissemination plays a crucial role in ensuring preparedness and swift responses during such seismic occurrences in the region.