Pro-monarchy and anti-govt supporters clash with each in Nepal capital city Kathmandu, 30 injured

Kathmandu: A group of protesters clashed with the police in Nepal’s capital Kathmandu on Thursday (Nov 23) demanding the restoration of the monarchy that was abolished around 15 years ago.

At least 30 people, including five policemen, were injured as Nepalese riot police used batons and tear gas to disperse the protesters belonging to two different groups who were clashing with each other. Different demonstrations were organised by two political groups against the government.

The Youth Organisation Nepal (YON) affiliated to the main Opposition Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) [CPN UML], demanded the ouster of Prachanda-led present coalition government and ending corruption.

While the pro-monarchy Durga Prasai Group sought the restoration of the Hindu state in Nepal.

While the members of the YON staged a protest rally at the Tinkune area near the Tribhuvan International Airport, the Durga Prasai group organised the protest in the Balkhu area on the outskirts of Kathmandu.

Traffic was severely impacted in at lease dozens of areas in the capital due to the agitations organised by two opposing groups.

The two groups earlier planned to protest at Maitighar Mandala near the Prime Minister’s Office and the Parliament building.