Odisha earned forex worth Rs 6500 crore from software export in fiscal 2022-23

Bhubaneswar : Odisha has earned forex worth Rs 6500 crore from software export in fiscal 2022-23, said Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Tushar Kanti Behera.

Responding to a question raised by Congress MLA Tara Prashad Bahinipati during the Winter Session in the Odisha Assembly on Thursday Behera said that Made in Odisha software had added Rs 5500 crore to the state exchequer in the year 2021-22. The next year software had contributed Rs 100 crore more to the exchequer. In the year 2018-19 revenue from software industry was 4000 crore while it reached Rs 4500 crore in the next year. Similarly, software industries in the state had shared an exchange of Rs 5000 crore to the exchequer.

Behera also said that Odisha is the tenth state in the country to produce software. It has achieved the status by exporting software worth over 50, 000 crore. However, the Electronics & IT department is still taking favourable steps to promote software sectors in the state to boost the state finance. Among other initiatives, the government has been working out on pro-entrepreneur Electronics & IT Policies , BPO Policy, Data Centre Policy and Odisha Semiconductor Policy to attract investors and ESDM Industries across the state. Apart from it, the government has so far expedited establishment of development centres for IT tycoons including Infosys, TCS, WIPRO, PWC, IBM, Concentrix, Synopsys and Accenture. A number of IT players are in the pipe line to invest here and set up their development centres soon.