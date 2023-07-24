MCL will surpass target of 204 MT, says Chairman Coal India

Sambalpur : Expressing his confidence on Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), Shri PM Prasad, Chairman, Coal India Limited said MCL would surpass its annual production target of 204 million tonne for financial year 2023-24, asserting that not only Coal India, but entire country has high hopes on Odisha-based subsidiary company for energy security.

Shri Prasad, who was on his maiden visit to MCL after assuming the charge of Chairman, Coal India, toured Ib Valley Coalfields in Jharsuguda district on Sunday and later in the evening chaired a Review Meeting of the company at the headquarters.

“MCL has performed exceptionally well in the past couple of years, and not only Coal India, but the entire country has high hopes on MCL,” the Chairman said, asserting that the leading subsidiary would successfully achieve its target of 204 MT production for the current fiscal.

Shri JK Bohra, Director (Technical/Operations), Shri AK Behura, Director (Finance) and Shri AS Bapat, Director (Technical/Projects & Planning) were among senior officers present at the Review Meeting, while Area General Managers from Ib Valley coalfields and Talcher coalfields joined through video-conference.

Shri Prasad, who inspected coal mining and despatch operations as well as upcoming infrastructure projects in Ib Valley coalfields yesterday, emphasised on diversification initiatives, like setting up of more solar power plants and achieving net-zero emission target.

Stressing on all out efforts to ensure that the country gets an adequate quantity of coal, the Chairman advised MCL to work on feasibility of underground projects and making them viable sources of energy.

Earlier, Shri Prasad chaired a meeting of the Corporate Joint Consultative Committee (JCC) of MCL and visited an upcoming Ib Valley Coal Washery under Lakhanpur Area, the largest non-coking coal washery of 10 MTPA in Coal India.

He also inspected the under-construction New Y-curve Railway Siding, which will help increase coal despatch from Samaleswari OCP of Ib Valley Area.