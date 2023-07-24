Supreme Court suspends scientific survey by ASI at Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi till July 26

The archaeological survey of India ASI started the survey of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi today. Later the survey was stopped till 4 pm of 26 July after the supreme court order. The survey was conducted after the directions of a local Varanasi court in Gyanvapi- Shringar Gauri case. The team of ASI reached the premises of Gyanvapi Mosque today morning around 7:00 a.m to conduct the survey.

The survey was being conducted with the aim to ascertain whether the mosque was built on the remains of a temple.

Meanwhile security has been enhanced in and around the Gyanvapi mosque premises. 3 days back a local court of Ajay Krishna Vishvesh has ordered the ASI to explore the possibilities of the survey of the premises barring the controversial WazuKhana area and submit the report by 4th August which is also the next hearing of the case.