Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation shares State-Wise Data On Per Capita Income

As per the latest information received from State Governments/Union Territory (UT) Administration, State/UT-wise Per Capita Income, measured in terms of Per Capita Net State Domestic Product (NSDP), at current and constant (2011-12) prices for the last three year 2020-21 to 2022-23 are given in Annexure-I and Annexure-II respectively. The per capita income, at current prices, for the above mentioned last three years indicate increasing trend for all States/UTs.
Gross Value Added (GVA) is compiled Economic Activity/Sector-wise, therefore, their contributions to overall GVA of the entire economy for the last 5 years are given in Annexure-III.
Annexure I
PER CAPITA NET STATE DOMESTIC PRODUCT AT CURRENT PRICES; BASE YEAR 2011-12.
(Figures in Rs.)
|
S. No.
|
State\UT
|
2020-21
|
2021-22
|
2022-23
|
(1)
|
(2)
|
(3)
|
(4)
|
(5)
|
1
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
1,63,746
|
1,92,587
|
2,19,518
|
2
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
1,90,212
|
2,15,897
|
NA
|
3
|
Assam
|
90,482
|
1,02,965
|
1,18,504
|
4
|
Bihar
|
43,605
|
49,470
|
NA
|
5
|
Chhattisgarh
|
1,04,788
|
1,20,704
|
1,33,898
|
6
|
Goa
|
4,31,351
|
4,72,070
|
NA
|
7
|
Gujarat
|
2,12,821
|
2,50,100
|
NA
|
8
|
Haryana
|
2,29,065
|
2,64,835
|
2,96,685
|
9
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
1,83,333
|
2,01,854
|
NA
|
10
|
Jharkhand
|
71,071
|
78,660
|
NA
|
11
|
Karnataka
|
2,21,310
|
2,65,623
|
3,01,673
|
12
|
Kerala
|
1,94,322
|
2,28,767
|
NA
|
13
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
1,03,654
|
1,21,594
|
1,40,583
|
14
|
Maharashtra
|
1,83,704
|
2,15,233
|
2,42,247
|
15
|
Manipur
|
79,797
|
84,345
|
NA
|
16
|
Meghalaya
|
84,638
|
90,638
|
98,572
|
17
|
Mizoram
|
1,87,838
|
1,88,839
|
NA
|
18
|
Nagaland
|
1,26,452
|
1,42,363
|
NA
|
19
|
Odisha
|
1,02,166
|
1,28,873
|
1,50,676
|
20
|
Punjab
|
1,49,193
|
1,61,888
|
1,73,873
|
21
|
Rajasthan
|
1,15,122
|
1,35,962
|
1,56,149
|
22
|
Sikkim
|
4,12,754
|
4,72,543
|
NA
|
23
|
Tamil Nadu
|
2,12,174
|
2,41,131
|
2,73,288
|
24
|
Telangana
|
2,25,687
|
2,65,942
|
3,08,732
|
25
|
Tripura
|
1,19,789
|
1,40,803
|
NA
|
26
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
61,374
|
70,792
|
NA
|
27
|
Uttarakhand
|
1,84,002
|
2,11,657
|
2,33,565
|
28
|
West Bengal
|
1,06,510
|
1,24,798
|
1,41,373
|
29
|
Andaman & Nicobar Islands
|
1,97,275
|
NA
|
NA
|
30
|
Chandigarh
|
2,91,194
|
3,49,373
|
NA
|
31
|
Delhi
|
3,31,112
|
3,89,529
|
NA
|
32
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
1,02,803
|
1,16,619
|
1,32,806
|
33
|
Puducherry
|
2,03,178
|
2,09,890
|
NA
NA: Not Available
The Union Territories namely, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Ladakh and Lakshadweep do not prepare the estimates of State Domestic Product (SDP).
Annexure II
PER CAPITA NET STATE DOMESTIC PRODUCT AT CONSTANT PRICES; BASE YEAR 2011-12
(Figures in Rs)
|
S. No.
|
State\UT
|
2020-21
|
2021-22
|
2022-23
|
(1)
|
(2)
|
(3)
|
(4)
|
(5)
|
1
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
1,05,880
|
1,17,464
|
1,23,526
|
2
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
1,06,903
|
1,15,311
|
NA
|
3
|
Assam
|
61,304
|
65,726
|
69,826
|
4
|
Bihar
|
28,127
|
30,779
|
NA
|
5
|
Chhattisgarh
|
73,259
|
78,377
|
83,511
|
6
|
Goa
|
2,98,527
|
3,10,201
|
NA
|
7
|
Gujarat
|
1,60,321
|
1,74,539
|
NA
|
8
|
Haryana
|
1,55,756
|
1,72,657
|
1,81,961
|
9
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
1,33,079
|
1,41,830
|
NA
|
10
|
Jharkhand
|
51,365
|
55,126
|
NA
|
11
|
Karnataka
|
1,49,030
|
1,64,471
|
1,76,383
|
12
|
Kerala
|
1,32,700
|
1,48,790
|
NA
|
13
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
56,320
|
61,534
|
65,023
|
14
|
Maharashtra
|
1,27,970
|
1,38,490
|
1,46,774
|
15
|
Manipur
|
46,968
|
46,341
|
NA
|
16
|
Meghalaya
|
56,679
|
60,606
|
65,336
|
17
|
Mizoram
|
1,18,555
|
1,11,180
|
NA
|
18
|
Nagaland
|
72,215
|
79,188
|
NA
|
19
|
Odisha
|
70,877
|
79,899
|
86,512
|
20
|
Punjab
|
1,11,662
|
1,16,850
|
1,21,671
|
21
|
Rajasthan
|
73,140
|
80,545
|
86,134
|
22
|
Sikkim
|
2,39,928
|
2,56,507
|
NA
|
23
|
Tamil Nadu
|
1,43,528
|
1,54,427
|
1,66,463
|
24
|
Telangana
|
1,39,640
|
1,54,122
|
1,64,657
|
25
|
Tripura
|
80,512
|
86,539
|
NA
|
26
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
39,298
|
42,525
|
NA
|
27
|
Uttarakhand
|
1,37,987
|
1,49,015
|
1,58,245
|
28
|
West Bengal
|
63,562
|
69,890
|
75,561
|
29
|
Andaman & Nicobar Islands
|
1,52,859
|
NA
|
NA
|
30
|
Chandigarh
|
1,99,845
|
2,15,825
|
NA
|
31
|
Delhi
|
2,34,569
|
2,52,024
|
NA
|
32
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
65,172
|
69,665
|
74,602
|
33
|
Puducherry
|
1,44,866
|
1,49,513
|
NA
NA: Not Available
The Union Territories namely, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Ladakh and Lakshadweep do not prepare the estimates of State Domestic Product (SDP).
Annexure-III
Economic Activity/Sector-wise contribution to Overall GVA at Current Prices from 2018-19 to 2022-23
|
S.No.
|
Economic Activity/Sector
|
2018-19 (%)
|
2019-20* (%)
|
2020-21# (%)
|
2021-22@ (%)
|
2022-23$ (%)
|
1
|
Agriculture, forestry and fishing
|
17.64
|
18.33
|
20.32
|
18.97
|
18.42
|
2
|
Mining and quarrying
|
2.20
|
1.94
|
1.74
|
2.00
|
2.36
|
3
|
Manufacturing
|
16.38
|
14.72
|
15.40
|
15.84
|
14.70
|
4
|
Electricity, Gas, Water supply & Other utility services
|
2.62
|
2.74
|
2.75
|
2.59
|
3.00
|
5
|
Construction
|
7.87
|
7.50
|
7.39
|
8.10
|
8.19
|
6
|
Trade, Hotels, Transport, Communication & Services related to Broadcasting
|
18.65
|
18.93
|
15.78
|
16.85
|
17.98
|
7
|
Financial, Real Estate & Professional Services
|
20.55
|
21.11
|
22.19
|
21.51
|
21.42
|
8
|
Public Administration, Defence& Other Services
|
14.10
|
14.74
|
14.43
|
14.13
|
13.94
|
9
|
TOTAL GVA at basic prices
|
100.00
|
100.00
|
100.00
|
100.00
|
100.00
*: Third Revised/Final Estimates; # : Second Revised Estimates; @ : First Revised Estimates; $ Provisional Estimates