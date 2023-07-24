NationalTop News

Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation shares State-Wise Data On Per Capita Income

By Odisha Diary bureau

As per the latest information received from State Governments/Union Territory (UT) Administration, State/UT-wise Per Capita Income, measured in terms of Per Capita Net State Domestic Product (NSDP), at current and constant (2011-12) prices for the last three year 2020-21 to 2022-23 are given in Annexure-I and Annexure-II respectively. The per capita income, at current prices, for the above mentioned last three years indicate increasing trend for all States/UTs.

Gross Value Added (GVA) is compiled Economic Activity/Sector-wise, therefore, their contributions to overall GVA of the entire economy for the last 5 years are given in Annexure-III.

Annexure I

PER CAPITA NET STATE DOMESTIC PRODUCT AT CURRENT PRICES; BASE YEAR 2011-12.

(Figures in Rs.)

 

S. No.

State\UT

2020-21

2021-22

2022-23

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

(5)

1

Andhra Pradesh

1,63,746

1,92,587

2,19,518

2

Arunachal Pradesh

1,90,212

2,15,897

NA

3

Assam

90,482

1,02,965

1,18,504

4

Bihar

43,605

49,470

NA

5

Chhattisgarh

1,04,788

1,20,704

1,33,898

6

Goa

4,31,351

4,72,070

NA

7

Gujarat

2,12,821

2,50,100

NA

8

Haryana

2,29,065

2,64,835

2,96,685

9

Himachal Pradesh

1,83,333

2,01,854

NA

10

Jharkhand

71,071

78,660

NA

11

Karnataka

2,21,310

2,65,623

3,01,673

12

Kerala

1,94,322

2,28,767

NA

13

Madhya Pradesh

1,03,654

1,21,594

1,40,583

14

Maharashtra

1,83,704

2,15,233

2,42,247

15

Manipur

79,797

84,345

NA

16

Meghalaya

84,638

90,638

98,572

17

Mizoram

1,87,838

1,88,839

NA

18

Nagaland

1,26,452

1,42,363

NA

19

Odisha

1,02,166

1,28,873

1,50,676

20

Punjab

1,49,193

1,61,888

1,73,873

21

Rajasthan

1,15,122

1,35,962

1,56,149

22

Sikkim

4,12,754

4,72,543

NA

23

Tamil Nadu

2,12,174

2,41,131

2,73,288

24

Telangana

2,25,687

2,65,942

3,08,732

25

Tripura

1,19,789

1,40,803

NA

26

Uttar Pradesh

61,374

70,792

NA

27

Uttarakhand

1,84,002

2,11,657

2,33,565

28

West Bengal

1,06,510

1,24,798

1,41,373

29

Andaman & Nicobar Islands

1,97,275

NA

NA

30

Chandigarh

2,91,194

3,49,373

NA

31

Delhi

3,31,112

3,89,529

NA

32

Jammu & Kashmir

1,02,803

1,16,619

1,32,806

33

Puducherry

2,03,178

2,09,890

NA

NA: Not Available

The Union Territories namely, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Ladakh and Lakshadweep do not prepare the estimates of State Domestic Product (SDP).

Annexure II

PER CAPITA NET STATE DOMESTIC PRODUCT AT CONSTANT PRICES; BASE YEAR 2011-12

(Figures in Rs)

S. No.

State\UT

2020-21

2021-22

2022-23

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

(5)

1

Andhra Pradesh

1,05,880

1,17,464

1,23,526

2

Arunachal Pradesh

1,06,903

1,15,311

NA

3

Assam

61,304

65,726

69,826

4

Bihar

28,127

30,779

NA

5

Chhattisgarh

73,259

78,377

83,511

6

Goa

2,98,527

3,10,201

NA

7

Gujarat

1,60,321

1,74,539

NA

8

Haryana

1,55,756

1,72,657

1,81,961

9

Himachal Pradesh

1,33,079

1,41,830

NA

10

Jharkhand

51,365

55,126

NA

11

Karnataka

1,49,030

1,64,471

1,76,383

12

Kerala

1,32,700

1,48,790

NA

13

Madhya Pradesh

56,320

61,534

65,023

14

Maharashtra

1,27,970

1,38,490

1,46,774

15

Manipur

46,968

46,341

NA

16

Meghalaya

56,679

60,606

65,336

17

Mizoram

1,18,555

1,11,180

NA

18

Nagaland

72,215

79,188

NA

19

Odisha

70,877

79,899

86,512

20

Punjab

1,11,662

1,16,850

1,21,671

21

Rajasthan

73,140

80,545

86,134

22

Sikkim

2,39,928

2,56,507

NA

23

Tamil Nadu

1,43,528

1,54,427

1,66,463

24

Telangana

1,39,640

1,54,122

1,64,657

25

Tripura

80,512

86,539

NA

26

Uttar Pradesh

39,298

42,525

NA

27

Uttarakhand

1,37,987

1,49,015

1,58,245

28

West Bengal

63,562

69,890

75,561

29

Andaman & Nicobar Islands

1,52,859

NA

NA

30

Chandigarh

1,99,845

2,15,825

NA

31

Delhi

2,34,569

2,52,024

NA

32

Jammu & Kashmir

65,172

69,665

74,602

33

Puducherry

1,44,866

1,49,513

NA

NA: Not Available

The Union Territories namely, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Ladakh and Lakshadweep do not prepare the estimates of State Domestic Product (SDP).

 

Annexure-III

Economic Activity/Sector-wise contribution to Overall GVA at Current Prices from 2018-19 to 2022-23

S.No.

Economic Activity/Sector

2018-19 (%)

2019-20* (%)

2020-21# (%)

2021-22@ (%)

2022-23$ (%)

1

Agriculture, forestry and fishing

17.64

18.33

20.32

18.97

18.42

2

Mining and quarrying

2.20

1.94

1.74

2.00

2.36

3

Manufacturing

16.38

14.72

15.40

15.84

14.70

4

Electricity, Gas, Water supply & Other utility services

2.62

2.74

2.75

2.59

3.00

5

Construction

7.87

7.50

7.39

8.10

8.19

6

Trade, Hotels, Transport, Communication & Services related to Broadcasting

18.65

18.93

15.78

16.85

17.98

7

Financial, Real Estate & Professional Services

20.55

21.11

22.19

21.51

21.42

8

Public Administration, Defence& Other Services

14.10

14.74

14.43

14.13

13.94

9

TOTAL GVA at basic prices

100.00

100.00

100.00

100.00

100.00

*: Third Revised/Final Estimates; # : Second Revised Estimates; @ : First Revised Estimates; $ Provisional Estimates

Odisha Diary bureau
