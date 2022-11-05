MCL organises Coal India Foundation Day Golf Tournament

Sambalpur : Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) organised Coal India Foundation Day Golf Tournament, with golfers competing on 18-hole Mahanadi Golf course here.

The championship was inaugurated by the chief guest Shri Keshav Rao, Director (Personnel), MCL. Mr Rajatodai Singh was the winner while Mr C K Mohanty was the runner-up.

Shri OP Singh, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, MCL, who graced the prize distribution ceremony as chief guest, presented the Championship trophy to the winner in the presence of patrons Mr Keshav Rao, Director (Personnel), MCL, Mr AK Behura, Director (Finance) and former directors of MCL who had joined in the foundation day celebrations.

The guests gave away the prizes in individual as well as other categories.

Under the 0-16 Net category, Mr Ajit Kumar Majhi won the first prize and Mr A R Sahare remained the runner-up while under the 17-24 category, Mr KK Khati won the first prize and Mr SK Panigrahi took the runners up plaque.

In the individual category, the prize for Nearest-To-Pin on Hole-5 was won by Mr KK Khati and Straightest Drive on Hole-18 was won by Mr SK Lall whereas Mr SK Sharma took the prize for hitting Longest Drive on Hole-16. Mr J Kumar hit maximum birdies.

The tournament, organised by the Welfare Department, was successfully conducted by Mr J Kumar, hon’y Secretary and Mr Rajeev Kumar Jha, Captain, Mahanadi Golf Club.