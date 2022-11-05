Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and Ministry of AYUSH are working together with the common goal of preventing disease and promoting health: Union AYUSH minister, Sarbananda Sonowal

New Delhi : Our ancient medical knowledge is more than 5000 years old and people should be made aware of that. It is really commendable the way AYUSH has given service to the masses through its various streams, namely, Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy, said Union AYUSH Minister in Pune today, 5th November 2022. He was speaking after visiting the National Institute of Naturopathy in Pune.

Director of the Institute Dr. K. Satyalakshmi gave a presentation on this occasion about the work of the organization. After visiting various departments of the institute, The minister took a overview of the working of the organisation and interacted with some of the patients who had come for treatment. A wreath was laid at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Bapu Bhavan, situated in the premises of the institute.