MCL inks MoU for Livestock Aid Centres at Lakhanpur

Sambalpur : Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the District administration, Jharsuguda today for the construction of two new Livestock Aid Centre (LAC) buildings at Lakhanpur Block.

Under its CSR initiative, MCL will be providing Rs 30.40 Lakhs for the construction of new LACs in Pandri & Remta gram panchayat. The MoU was signed between the General Manager, CSR, MCL & Block Development Officer, Lakhanpur block of Jharsuguda district of Odisha.

Livestock Aid Centre (LAC) is the unit of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry service delivery mechanism at the Gram Panchayat level providing vaccination, artificial insemination, castration, extension services etc.

MCL, the highest coal producing company, under it’s CSR initiatives, has previously earmarked Rs.64.97 Lakh for repairing & renovating of 8 nos. of Livestock Aid Centres located in Lakhanpur Block.